Sand Mountain school superintendents make coronavirus safety plans for next fall

We talked with superintendents in Sand Mountain who say they are keeping some coronavirus precautions in place, but campuses will look closer to how they did before the pandemic.

"My effort has been a measured approach to follow the ADPH guidelines and to provide as much normalcy as possible with our students and staff," said Dr. Cindy Wigley, Superintendent with Marshall County Schools.

Superintendents Dr. Cindy Wigley with Marshall County Schools and Dr. Johnny Berry with Arab City Schools both say right now, they plan to make some coronavirus precautions, like masks, in place.

"Just because a lot more people aren't getting it, that doesn't mean it's going away, so it is going to be a possibility that COVID will still be out there," said Dr. Berry.

That's why they say some precautions are here to stay.

"We're going to maintain our procedures of hand washing and maintain our schedules for spraying and sanitizing our schools and our buses," said Dr. Wigley.

Marshall County Schools also will start the fall with 30 additional sanitizing sprayers. Arab City will keep in place a new system they installed to purify the air on their campuses.

"It gave our teachers a lot of peace of mind knowing we had that," said Dr. Berry.

Both say they're hoping for the best, but are prepared to add extra precautions again if things change.

"Our hope and our prayer is that we don't have to focus on those things, we can focus on the teaching and learning," said Dr. Berry.

Albertville City, DeKalb County and Scottsboro City Schools already don't require masks on campus. Marshall County is not requiring masks at their graduation ceremonies this year. Each ceremony will be outside and socially distanced.