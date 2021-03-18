Sand Mountain officials warn some flooded roads could remain impassable for days 

Some Sand Mountain officials are telling us that roads could be blocked for a few more days, especially along the Paint Rock River in Jackson County.

Roads are impassable after heavy rainfall forced road closures across the area.

"They called us to block the road to make sure nobody got stranded, or even worse, drowned," said Paint Rock Volunteer Firefighter, EMT Bobby Wilbourn.

As water rushed across the road, Wilbourn spent most of his Thursday making sure people don't drive on part of Highway 65 in Jackson County. Just up Highway 65, towards Princeton, a rockslide blocked people who live up the mountain from leaving their homes.

Next door, in Marshall County, roads were blocked because of flooding as well. Marshall County students who live along this road and others were given excused absences from school, because they couldn't get out of their homes to class.