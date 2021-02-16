Sand Mountain officials warn about slick spots on the roads

Jackson County EMA officials say that main roads should be driven with caution, but their concern is slick spots on secondary roads. Those slick spots could stick around until around noon Wednesday.

In Marshall County, on Tuesday, officials were keeping an eye on roads throughout the county. To find a list of roads with reported ice, click HERE.

In Marshall County, some Marshall Medical Centers staff spent the night at the hospital Monday night to make sure they could make it to their shifts Tuesday morning.

The Marshall County Health Department is extending their hours to catch up on vaccination appointments missed during their closure. They will be open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for Thursday and Friday of this week. On Saturday, they are set to be open from 8 a.m. until noon. This is for second doses only.

DeKalb County officials also postponed a vaccine clinic because of the potential for icy conditions. The clinic that was scheduled for Tuesday in Rainsville will now happen March 2.

No roads in Sand Mountain are reported as impassable tonight.