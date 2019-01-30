Sand Mountain man shot at neighbor, weapon failed to discharge

A DeKalb County man is charged with attempted murder after an incident on Sunday, January 28 in the High Point Community of Sand Mountain.

Michael Hardeman, 30, of Valley Head is accused of pointing a firearm at his neighbor and pulling the trigger. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the weapon failed to discharge.

The sheriff's office says before attempting to fire, Hardeman swung a hammer, narrowly missing the man. After the weapon failed to discharge, Hardeman is said to have loaded another round of ammunition to then fire a shot in the neighbor’s direction. The two neighbors are reported to have been in a dispute over a property line.

Hardeman was arrested at the scene on a charge of obstructing governmental operations. He was held in the DeKalb County Detention Center, and attempted murder charges were filed on Monday.