Sand Mountain Walmart's not on the list to distribute vaccines

This week, Walmart and Sam's Club will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines across North Alabama.

But there are only a select number of stores administering them. Included are locations across Huntsville, Madison, and in the Shoals. Areas like Decatur, Athens, and all of Sand Mountain are left out.

Alabama Walmarts will be receiving 15,000 doses initially. That is according to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. A representative from Walmart told WAAY31, the decision on where those doses will be administered was ultimately up to the CDC.

Those eligible are now able to sign up online to make an appointment. Administration begins Friday.

For those living far away from the locations administering the vaccine, it is frustrating.

"It's really going to be difficult," Boaz Resident Chantel Ramadani said.

Ramadani is a mother of four and immunocompromised. She is not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, she is concerned when she is eligible, tracking down a dose will be difficult and require traveling.

"It's been terrifying it really has, and I know a lot of people around here don't have the same anxieties," Ramadani said. "I've heard it all, like it's not a big deal, just go on it's just the flu, but it's not."

Walmart said in a statement, they took into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates, and availability of local health care resources. It also focused on underserved communities with limited access to health care.

But for Albertville resident Cody Dunsmore, he said he is confused about why Marshall County is not being prioritized. He pointed out the spike in cases at food processing plants and factories.

"It would help us a lot, cause a lot of these plant workers are in tight tight spaces and that's where it struck the hardest, especially in Marshall county," Dunsmore said. "The chicken plants, Tyson were struck heavily and you just can't work from home at the chicken place, it's just not an option."

Walmart did state it plans to increase the number of vaccines given out each week.

In a statement, Governor Kay Ivey said, "Partnering with the private sector is a key factor to ensure we effectively and efficiently get shots in arms to as many people as possible."