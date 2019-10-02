Sand Mountain fire departments helping neighbors battle warehouse fire

On Wednesday, firefighters are still battling a warehouse fire that started Monday afternoon in Etowah County. The Attalla Fire Department is asking for more manpower, and North Alabama firefighters are answering that call.

Right now, the Boaz Fire Department has only 18 firefighters on staff, but everyday this week, they've managed to find people to travel to Attalla and fight the massive warehouse fire. As that fight enters its third day, we met with Boaz firefighters just before they made the trip back to Attalla.

"Boaz comes first. That's our town," Captain Brent Tipton said.

To make sure Boaz Fire is well staffed to protect the city, the department will always have at least six firefighters on duty. If they don't, they won't be able to help anywhere else.

"It's who we take care of. It's our people," Tipton said.

Tipton says they've never had an issue getting staff to come in off-duty to answer calls.

"Right now, they're calling to see if there's anybody free to come in, and so far, we've had two extra come in," he said.

On Tuesday night, crews thought they might be through the worst of fighting the Attalla warehouse fire, but on Wednesday, they needed more manpower to tear down the building. That's so they could get to the fire, which is unreachable by hoses.

"Now, it's going to be a lot more manual labor, hand work, harder work today than what's previously been going on," Tipton said.