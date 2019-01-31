Clear

Restaurant bans 'Make America Great Again' hats

Diners questioned the hat ban.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 11:52 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 11:52 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) - An award-winning cookbook author and California restaurant owner says anyone wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap will be refused service at his restaurant.

J. Kenji Lopez-Alt is a chef-partner of the Wursthall restaurant in San Mateo and says in a tweet Sunday that he views the hats as symbols of intolerance and hate.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that Lopez-Alt's decision was met with mixed reaction by restaurant clients.

Diners interviewed by the newspapers said they understood Lopez-Alt's stance but questioned the hat ban and said he could have found a way to start a dialogue on the issue.

Lopez-Alt wrote the 2015 book "The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science."

