Same-sex penguin couple cares for foster egg

SYDNEY -- At Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, love wins.

Same-sex couple Sphen and Magic, also known as Sphengic, are often seen going for swims together in the penguin expedition.

Even though they don't have a biological egg of their own, the penguins are just as much part of the breeding season as the heterosexual penguins.

They were inseparable and even began nesting.

They did so well at making a home, aquarium workers gave the couple a fake egg so they could practice incubating.

Now they're real foster parents.

They were given a real egg to care for from a penguin couple who had two eggs.

The aquarium said the penguins have a unique way of showing their love for one another.

Sphen gave Magic a special stone, which they say is just like a proposal.