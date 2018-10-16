Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Same-sex penguin couple cares for foster egg

A same-sex penguin couple at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium is fostering an egg during breeding season. (CNN) A same-sex penguin couple at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium is fostering an egg during breeding season. (CNN)

A same-sex penguin couple at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium is fostering an egg during breeding season.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 10:09 AM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 11:26 AM
Posted By: CNN

SYDNEY -- At Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, love wins.

Same-sex couple Sphen and Magic, also known as Sphengic, are often seen going for swims together in the penguin expedition.

Even though they don't have a biological egg of their own, the penguins are just as much part of the breeding season as the heterosexual penguins.

They were inseparable and even began nesting.

They did so well at making a home, aquarium workers gave the couple a fake egg so they could practice incubating.

Now they're real foster parents.

They were given a real egg to care for from a penguin couple who had two eggs.

The aquarium said the penguins have a unique way of showing their love for one another.

Sphen gave Magic a special stone, which they say is just like a proposal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events