Sam Hartley kicking through school and state records

Sam Hartley has been playing soccer since he was seven; now a high school senior, he's kicking through both school and state records.

"I was just, I was like here it is," Randolph senior Sam Hartley said.

With encouragement from his coach, Sam Hartley went into Randolph's game at Columbia knowing he was close to breaking the school record for career goals.

"I pulled him aside and let him know that I thought it was within reach," Raiders head coach Alex Tomlinson said.

Hartley's already scored 36 times this season, so it didn't take long in that game against Columbia for the senior to do what he does best.

"I knew that was the goal. I saw all my teammates they were all clapping. It was pretty cool," Hartley said.

Coach Tomlinson said when Sam scored that goal, he did what he always does, "he scores the goal, he turns back and goes right to his teammates."

Hartley broke the 22 year old school record of 96 goals by not letting the idea of trying to break the record control the way he plays the game.

"During the game, I like to, when I see the midfielders dribble up, I like to sort of check off and make those sort of runs. They're great about getting me those balls if I'm in the right place and from there I can hit," Hartley said.

Coach Tomlinson said he and Sam have talked all season about what Hartley can do, and coach thinks he can reach 100 goals before the season is over.

"He took that challenge on like he does everything else, head on," Tomlinson said.

Even with all that's going on, Sam Hartley isn't taking all the credit for his success these past four years.

"I'm lucky to have them (teammates). I just wanted to give them some love because they give me a lot of love."

Hartley not only broke the school record, but he also will go into the Alabama State record books at the end of this season; but the Raiders season is still far from over. These guys are looking for their third-straight State ring. The path to get to the title game again begins Friday, April 26, 2019 against Hazel Green.