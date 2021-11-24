Salvation Army's Match Day this Friday

One of the longest running charity events is nearing closer. The Salvation Army in the Shoals will be hosting Match Day this Friday.

"Match day is gonna be black Friday. We have a donor that is going to match every dollar that we raise at the kettles here in the Shoals," said Watts.

For Watts, this is one of the most significant days of the year.

"This is one way that we work hard to raise money to help those in need both at Christmas time and throughout the year, because it goes to help fund any services we provide into the new year."

Match Day is an annual charity event that has been around for more than a century.

"The red kettles, we’ve been doing this for for a pretty long time, over 100 years. This is the longest running fundraiser in the country," said Watts.

It's a tradition that Captain Watts says helps keeps us grounded and reminds us of who we are. However, even most wholesome of traditions offer challenges.

"One of the challenges with doing something as long as it becomes routine “yeah salvation army’s out again," but the need is always there so we talk about the money that we raise our goal is $200,000, but for us that’s not a dollar figure, that’s the people that we can help," said Watts.

Despite those challenges, Captain Watts remains secure in faith. Faith in the shoals and faith in God.

"We have a very generous community that we live in and we know that we’ll get exactly what we need."

"At the end of the day, it is my faith in God to provide what we need and he’ll give us exactly what we need."

This year there are a total of 900 angles that the Angel Tree program will be looking to provide for. This includes kids, teens and seniors.

