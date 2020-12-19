Huntsville Salvation Army kicks off "Red Kettle Rescue" Saturday

The goal is to raise $100,000! This year because of the pandemic the Salvation Army couldn't put as many of those iconic volunteers with their red kettles outside of stores. That means they're behind on donations.

"The Red Kettles are The Salvation Army's largest annual fundraising campaign. We rely heavily on the donations received during this season to fund our feeding and shelter programs. Our goal is to raise $100,000 and we are so thankful for those who have supported us thus far. Please help us "Rescue Christmas" and reach our goal to make this season a big win for our neighbors in need," stated Captain Christopher Bryant, The Salvation Army of Huntsville Corps Officer.

If you can't make it in person Saturday, you can donate online HERE.