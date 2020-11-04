Salvation Army in Huntsville to serve Thanksgiving, Christmas meals

With the holiday season fast approaching, the Salvation Army in Huntsville will be serving meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas to community members in need.

Receptionist Tiffany Mujica says they are expecting an increased turnout this year for the holiday meals as many are still struggling to get on their feet due to the pandemic.

"We expect that many will come to us so that we can help them because with everything with Covid, many will come for help because it is very difficult—this time is very difficult for everyone, not just those who need help," Mujica said.

The Salvation Army will provide a sit-down meal for Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a Christmas meal on Dec. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to individuals and families in need.

Serving up warm meals is just one of the ways the organization is helping out this holiday season. The organization is currently looking for donations for its Angel Tree program, which provides Christmas gifts to children. Development Director Jennifer Geist says they had 1,300 applicants for the program this year.

Mujica says that they are seeking individuals to “adopt” these children as part of the program and buy them gifts like toys, clothes and other requested items.

"They can choose whether they want to help a boy or girl or both, [online] they're going to be able to see the name, age and they can buy things for the kids and help us with Angel Tree," Mujica said.

The Salvation Army is also seeking volunteers to do bell ringing for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Holiday meals will be served at the Salvation Army Emergency Shelter at 305 Seminole Drive in Huntsville.

To sign up to volunteer, call 256-536-5576. To donate to the Angel Tree program, visit the Salvation Army’s Facebook page for more details.