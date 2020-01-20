Salvation Army in Decatur expecting more people than usual during cold weather

The weather is only going to get colder.

WAAY 31 spoke with a local organization in Decatur opening its doors to anyone in the area during the frigid temperatures.

The Salvation Army told us it’s ready to house as many people as possible in this facility just over here for people who are bracing these colder temperatures.

The group expects the number of people using the shelter will double this week.

"They're not just going to thrust you out in the cold, into the elements, hoping you survive the best you can. They're very accomodating," says Marvin Ackermon, who is currently staying at the shelter.

Ackermon started staying at the shelter about two weeks ago, he knows how important it is in people’s time of need.

He spoke with us about the importance of having this shelter open during cold weather.

"If you don't have any place to go or no one to lean on, this shelter is open and a place to be...Cause they feed you and find you somewhere to sleep," he says.

The Salvation Army is open 24/7 and offers warm clothing like jackets, blankets, and socks. Their center of hope facility can hold up to 50 people, usually 20-30 people a night are there, the organization expects that to double this week.

"I expect the numbers to double because it's going to be cold for the next two weeks," says Ackermon.