Salvation Army hosting Christmas Kickoff Luncheon in Huntsville

The Salvation Army is having a Christmas Kickoff Luncheon called "Outer Space and Inner Peace" on Nov. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

The organization says the event is intended to bring awareness to its Christmas programs, including Red Kettles and Angel Tree. It will be held at First Baptist Huntsville's fellowship hall at 600 Governors Drive.

Dr. Deborah Barnhart, the CEO of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and Dr. Travis Collins, an author and senior pastor of First Baptist Huntsville, will speak at the event.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door or in advance at The Salvation Army Office at 2114 Oakwood Avenue. Single tickets cost $50 and a reserved table of eight seats costs $400. There is limited seating available.