Salvation Army continues programs despite coronavirus

As coronavirus spreads, several organizations are finding ways to stay open. One of them is the Salvation Army.

However, its meal program has changed. Instead of dining in at the location off Seminole Drive, it is a grab and go system.

"Our local community needs our support," Chris Bryant with the Salvation Army said. "So we are going to be here to do that, we're not going to go away, we're not going to hide."

Bryant knows now more than ever, its mission to serve is crucial. He said the staff is already seeing an increase in people coming in for meals.

"As time goes on, the more and more people that are quarantined, the more and more people are out of work, the need is going to grow," Bryant said.

So he urges anyone who is able to donate, to reach out.

"The biggest expense surprisingly is going to be the plastic ware and the to-go clamshells, those things start to add up," Bryant said.

While times may be stressful, Bryant said the organization's message of faith is what keeps him going.

"Just continue to trust, not just look out for our own families, but each other that's a big part of our faith is taking care of each other," Bryant said.

The Salvation Army offers these meals three times a day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Click here to learn more or donate to the organization.