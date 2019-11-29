Salvation Army Captain goes to great lengths to kick off Red Kettle Campaign

Imagine staying up for 24 hours straight!

Now imagine it also in the cold!

One Salvation Army Captain is doing just that for a great cause.

“I hope that it signals hope. We use the word hope a lot because that’s what the salvation army desires to bring," said Captain Benjamin Deuel, Salvation Army.

Captain Benjamin Deuel is going all out to start this year's Red Kettle Campaign, by standing outside a Walmart in Florence for 24 hours straight.

"Feeling good. My feet are a little hurtin but other than that I’m feeling pretty good," said Captain Benjamin Deuel, Salvation Army.

The proceeds from the campaign will stay here to help needs of the community.

"To support the communities here and Franklin, Lauderdale and Colbert counties," said Captain Benjamin Deuel, Salvation Army.

Captain Benjamin says the tiredness he feels is nothing when he compares it to the needs of the community.

"Community needs it, our people need it, and this community is such a giving community and I know we will be able to do it," said Captain Benjamin Deuel, Salvation Army.

He hopes to inspire others to volunteer and ring that sound of hope.

"If I can do it for 24 hours, somebody else can do it for two hours or for four hours," said Captain Benjamin Deuel, Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army of the Shoals is hoping to reach their goal of 150 thousand dollars this year.