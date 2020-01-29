Salvage team recovers suspected Jackson County boat, investigators to inspect

Salvage team crew members tell WAAY31 they are certain the boat recovered from the water on Wednesday night is the one where investigators believe Monday's fatal fire started.
Shane O'Neal with the Southern Marine Towing and Salvage team says now that the boat has been located, it will stay at the Jackson County Park Marina while it's being inspected.
Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus says he expects the Alabama State Fire Marshal, and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators to be the ones analyzing the pulled boat.
Crew members say finding the name on the back of the boat led them to Wednesday night's recovery. WAAY31 asked for that name, but officials said they couldn't give it out of concern it would identify the boat's owner.
O'Neal says even though the boat split in half while it was lifted from the water, it's not a concern when it comes to inspecting it. He says they retrieved all the pieces of the boat from the water and that's what matters to investigators.
O'Neal says his team will get back to work removing the 24 boats that remain in the water Thursday morning.
