Salvage crews find dozens photos, documents in water after Scottsboro fire

Salvage crews have found dozens of photos and documents in the water after the deadly fire at a marina in Scottboro.

Those mementos belonged to families and individuals that used to live there and lost everything.

Photos from the Jackson County EMA show a volunteer sifting through these family photos and the Jackson County EMA says they're looking for more volunteers to help.

Around 21-22 people lived on Dock B and all of their possessions are now gone.

Photos, documents, personal belongings were burned in the fire and soaking wet from the water.

Now people who live on dock A tell us they're worried for their own safety and need the county to add safety measures.

WAAY 31 spoke with a Jackson County commissioner about if they are going to look into options on how to make living on docks in Jackson County Park safer.

He told us the county still needs to brainstorm ideas on different safety measures they want to add and what they need to do in order to make the people who live here feel safe.

We spoke with one woman who lives on Dock A and did not want to go on camera.

People who live in Jackson County Park suggest putting safety boats in so if another fire breaks out again, there would be an escape option. The Jackson County Park manager who said they are looking into some safety precautions, but could not go into detail.

The woman we spoke with who lives on Dock A told WAAY 31 she and her husband sleep in shifts to feel safe.

The county commission told me these docks were due for an inspection in march.

We reached out to the ATF and the state fire marshal's office on any new information regarding how this deadly fire started and we are waiting to hear back.