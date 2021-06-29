Salt Factory Pub coming to MidCity in Huntsville

A Georgia-based restaurant is making Huntsville’s MidCity its first Alabama home.

Salt Factory Pub is set to open in early 2022, developers announced Tuesday.

The restaurant’s Braised Lamb Shepherd’s Pie has been featured on Food Network. Other items include Salt Factory Mussels (pictured above), London broil aged 37 days, burgers, pizzas, and several seafood dishes. Get a look at the full menu HERE.

Salt Factory Pub describes itself on its website as “an upscale gastropub that offers modern and approachable cuisine with an unbeatable beer list.

“The creative menu features a variety of classic comfort foods with international influences. The dishes are comprised of local and organic ingredients designed to complement the notable beer line-up of more than 50 different draft and bottled brews.”

Modeled after the pubs of the English countryside, Salt Factories are known for their enticing interior designs with exposed brick walls, dark hardwood floors, cozy tufted booths, and custom dim lighting. The energy of the setting and service creates an upscale, cozy "neighborhood" experience, fun and vibrant, yet familiar at the same time, according to the news release.

The first restaurant opened in Roswell, GA, in 2008. It has now expanded to the Georiga cities of Alpharetta and Woodstock.

The Huntsville opening is particularly exciting to the team behind the concept.

“Beyond Atlanta, Huntsville has become the go-to-market in the South as it relates to innovative cuisine with a custom flare,” Hicham Azhari, co-founder of F&H Food Trading Group, said in the release.

“Our economy is bouncing back after the pandemic and is looking for experiential dining options; we feel confident that the Salt Factory Pub will do just that.”