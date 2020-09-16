Sally, now a tropical depression, kills at least 1 in Alabama

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Sally, which was downgraded to a tropical depression late Wednesday, has killed at least one person, swamped homes and forced the rescue of hundreds.

The storm crawled ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday with 105 mph winds and rain that measured in feet, not inches.

Orange Beach, Alabama, Mayor Tony Kennon says the death happened in the vacation destination on Wednesday.

He says another person is missing. Sally weakened to a tropical depression late Wednesday, and was swirling north of the Florida Panhandle with winds of up to 35 mph.

The storm was spreading heavy rain into eastern Alabama and western Georgia.

More than 540,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle late Wednesday.