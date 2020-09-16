Sally moves out and a streak of fall-like weather moves in

Wind and rain battered the Alabama and Florida coasts all through Wednesday morning. Between flooding, storm surge, and wind damage, the clean up will likely take months to years. For North Alabama, Sally fortunately only grazed the area. Still, we’ll keep the clouds and scattered showers off and on through tonight.

Expected rainfall totals have been greatly pared down as numerous data sources continue to indicate the bulk of the rain staying off to our southeast. At most, extreme southeastern DeKalb County will pick up between half an inch up to three quarters of an inch in total.

Conditions slowly improve heading toward the weekend. A cold front is poised to swing through early Friday, making for somewhat breezy conditions Thursday night into early Friday. The clouds don’t clear immediately, but it’ll be dry Friday and a touch on the cooler side.

Temperatures are worth talking about. Thursday will be warm-ish with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll be comfortably cool Friday morning and highs Friday afternoon only make it to the upper 70s. By Saturday morning, as cooler air continues to filter in, lows dip to the mid to upper 50s! We’ll keep that trend going all through next week, including the first day of fall on Tuesday.