Saints' defensive back P.J. Williams faces drunken driving charge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, among other traffic charges.
Police spokesman Aaron Looney told news outlets that the 25-year-old Williams was arrested early Wednesday after an officer said he was driving at 80 mph (129 kph) in a 50 mph (80 kph) zone.
Looney said Williams refused a breath test. He was also charged with speeding, improper lane usage, careless driving and failure to use a turn signal. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.
A representative said the team was aware of the arrest and would not comment.
Williams becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.
Williams played on Florida State's 2014 national championship team before being drafted by the Saints in 2015.
