Saints' defensive back P.J. Williams faces drunken driving charge

Williams becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 8:14 PM
Posted By: AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, among other traffic charges.

Police spokesman Aaron Looney told news outlets that the 25-year-old Williams was arrested early Wednesday after an officer said he was driving at 80 mph (129 kph) in a 50 mph (80 kph) zone.

Looney said Williams refused a breath test. He was also charged with speeding, improper lane usage, careless driving and failure to use a turn signal. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.

A representative said the team was aware of the arrest and would not comment.

Williams played on Florida State's 2014 national championship team before being drafted by the Saints in 2015.

