Sailor kills 2, himself in attack at Pearl Harbor shipyard

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has reopened following a lockdown.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 9:52 PM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - The military says a U.S. sailor shot and killed two and wounded one civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor shipyard before taking his own life.

The military didn't release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

