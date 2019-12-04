Sailor kills 2, himself in attack at Pearl Harbor shipyard

HONOLULU (AP) - The military says a U.S. sailor shot and killed two and wounded one civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor shipyard before taking his own life.
The military didn't release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has reopened following a lockdown.
