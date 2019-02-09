Clear

Safety upgrades at New Market intersection

Drivers are seeing new road signs drawing attention to an intersection neighbors say has been dangerous for decades. The safety upgrades come after a crash last month killed a Tennessee woman at Buddy Williamson and Butler roads.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 9:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 10:50 PM
"It's not big enough i didn't notice it for three days," said Lynda Honea.

Lynda Honea has driven this road for over 50 years. She says while the sign that's there right now isn't enough, but the flashing stop signs being installed in the next few weeks should do the trick.

"That's great. I hope that will help," said Honea.

Attention came again to this intersection after a deadly wreck  at the end of January. Troopers told us, as one driver was pulling away from the stop sign on Buddy Williamson her car collided with another driver heading down Butler Road .

Two weeks later, neighbors say they were worried nothing would get done. They're thankful these signs are the beginning of some much needed attention. The county commissioner for this district, Roger Jones, says they had looked at this intersection before, but after the wreck last month they decided to take a look again. That's why now, this intersection is getting a safety upgrade.

"Anything to draw attention, make people a little more cautious. Its bound to help," said Majors.

