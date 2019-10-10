Clear
BREAKING NEWS Decatur police seek suspect in robbery at Metro PCS Full Story

Safety upgrades are on the way to DeKalb County Schools

The district just announced a deal with Schneider Electric that will include major upgrades for next semester.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 7:45 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Safety upgrades are on the way to DeKalb County Schools.

The district just announced a deal with Schneider Electric that will include major upgrades for next semester. 

They will include cameras connected to the sheriff's office, key cards for every employee and bullet-proof glass. The second part of the project will include new energy efficiency lights, doors and windows.

In a couple of years, the district says the efficiency upgrades will save them $13 million, enough to pay for the whole project.

“DeKalb County Schools is committed to providing the safest environments for its students, and we are happy to work with the district to put parents, students and faculty at ease with security concerns,” said Tammy Fulop, Vice President with Schneider Electric. “It’s rewarding to feel that students are safe when they arrive to school and can focus on the hard work of learning to become America’s next generation of leaders.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events