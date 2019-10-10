Safety upgrades are on the way to DeKalb County Schools.

The district just announced a deal with Schneider Electric that will include major upgrades for next semester.

They will include cameras connected to the sheriff's office, key cards for every employee and bullet-proof glass. The second part of the project will include new energy efficiency lights, doors and windows.

In a couple of years, the district says the efficiency upgrades will save them $13 million, enough to pay for the whole project.

“DeKalb County Schools is committed to providing the safest environments for its students, and we are happy to work with the district to put parents, students and faculty at ease with security concerns,” said Tammy Fulop, Vice President with Schneider Electric. “It’s rewarding to feel that students are safe when they arrive to school and can focus on the hard work of learning to become America’s next generation of leaders.”