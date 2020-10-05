Safety precautions in place for runoff election in Huntsville

There are several municipal runoff elections happening on Tuesday across North Alabama.

It's just the latest election day happening during the coronavirus pandemic and comes less than a month before the November general election.

Huntsville City Hall Huntsville City Hall

WAAY 31 learned what you need to know before heading out the door to vote.

There's only one runoff race on the ballot in Huntsville on Tuesday. But if you plan to vote in person, there are a number of safety measures in place to keep voters and poll workers healthy.

The Huntsville city clerk treasurer is asking voters to bring their own pens and to wear masks. His office is also taking steps to provide other safety precautions.

“There’s hand sanitizer, they have distancing signs that will be placed on the floor to keep people 6 feet apart and we’re asking, not requiring but asking, people to wear a mask in order to come in and vote,” said Kenneth Binion.

There's still time to turn in an absentee ballot for Tuesday's runoff in person, but it must be dropped off at city hall by 5 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted.