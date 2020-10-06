Safety precautions in place ahead of Tuesday election

In Huntsville masks will be required and you're asked to bring your own pen.

In Decatur, masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to poll workers.

Absentee ballots need to be in office by noon Tuesday if mailed.

In Scottsboro, there will masks and personal protective equipment for workers as well. There will be markers letting people know where they need to stand to social distance.

In Florence, ballots must be postmarked Monday and in office on Tuesday at noon to count.

