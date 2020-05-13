Safety measures put in place at Marshall County courthouse

The Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville will open on May 18th at 8 a.m. Security measures will be in place to ensure safety. Courthouse officials stated that everyone entering the building must wear a face mask, they have to get their temperature checked at security entrance, and they have to practice social distancing. They also stated that anyone whose temperature is above 100.4 will be turned away and recommended to see a physician.

People needing assistance in the offices of probate, revenue, Board of Registrars, and the court System must enter through the front door entrance on Gunter Avenue. People needing the County Agent, PALS, Veteran’s Affairs or Neena’s Courthouse Grill must enter through the Ground floor entrance on Taylor Street.