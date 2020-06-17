Safety a top priority at Rocket City Baseball Classic

Toyota Field’s first game didn’t feature the Rocket City Trash Pandas - nor did its second or third.

The new home of the Los Angeles Angels Double-A affiliate saw its first action Wednesday as part of the Rocket City Baseball Classic, a round robin tournament featuring nearly 20 regional teams.

As you might imagine, safety is a top priority right now. If you plan to watch a game, you don't have to wear a mask, but you'll see employees at the concession stands and gates wearing them.

Fans who were in attendance Wednesday have their temperatures taken when they arrived.

Once inside, fans could sit anywhere they pleased, but were asked to keep at least six feet of distance from others. Most sat scattered throughout the seats, several rows from each other.

Trash Panda's General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said they want fans to be responsible.

“It’s general admission, just sit wherever you want. Just be respective of everyone around you, just try to keep your six foot distance is what we’re promoting,” he explained.

Precautions were also taken for the players. The water coolers were removed from the dugouts in an effort to stop a potenial coronavirus spread.

"In the dugouts and stuff like that we have things set up - the CDC guidelines - in the dugouts,” Fahrmann said. “We're trying to do our best and it all comes down to personal responsibility as well."

The batch of games that will be played over five days is a great opportunity for those young athletes to get back on the field. It also allows the Trash Pandas staff to see the way their new field plays.

"If there's any kinks on the field, we're gonna find it during these games. And it'd be nice to find them during these games versus during a Trash Panda game,” the general manager added.

The team expects to see more than a thousand people come out this week and the hope is to give them all a safe place to enjoy their first glimpse of live sports in months.