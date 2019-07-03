Safety a concern after water stolen from hydrants in Limestone County

Water thieves have hit Limestone County.

According to officials with the Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority, people are stealing water from fire hydrants.

WAAY 31 learned how serious this issue has become.

Water officials tell us, in the last two months, water has been stolen from hydrants at least once a week. It's something customers were shocked to hear.

“It’s really pathetic that people go out and do stuff like that," Linda Kyle said.

That was Kyle’s reaction when she heard people are hooking up to hydrants in Limestone County and taking water without permission.

“It’s not right," she said. "People should not be out there, doing that.”

Officials with the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority told WAAY 31 it’s become a problem in areas with growth and development.

They say there are issues that could arise from tampering with hydrants, like possibly contaminating the water system.

“We have to drink that water," Kyle said. "We have to feed our animals that water. We have to take baths in that water.”

And that’s not all. If a hydrant is damaged, it may not function properly in times of emergencies, which scares a lot of people.

“Fires. If there’s not enough water there, you can’t put out the fire, and it could spread into a bigger fire," Anna Turner said. "That’s just not good.”

“Say there’s a wreck right next to it and the car catches fire. Maybe they could use that to put that fire out before somebody gets hurt really badly," Kyle added.

Officials told WAAY 31, so far, contractors and farmers have been caught by surveillance cameras taking water and were billed for the water they stole. But the water authority did not file criminal charges.

Customers say the crime is pointless.

“Go into your house and get water out of the faucet if you need water," Kyle said. "Go to the store and buy some water. Just quit getting it out of the hydrants. We need those.”

WAAY 31 reached out to Morgan County and Madison County water departments to see if they’ve faced similar issues. They told us they’ve had no recent reports of people stealing water from hydrants.

Officials with the Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority ask that if you see someone taking water from a hydrant, call them immediately at 256-243-6444. Those involved could be charged with theft of utilities.