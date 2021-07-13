Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Saban named to Dodd Trophy watch list

Nick Saban won the coveted coaching award in 2014.

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 9:17 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

To probably no one's surprise, Nick Saban is named to the 2021 Dodd Trophy watch list. The honor goes to the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity off the field.
The watch list consists of 17 coaches. Graduation rate, philanthropic work, and projected success this season are things taken into account when creating the list.
Saban won Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year back in 2014!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events