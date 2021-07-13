Saban named to Dodd Trophy watch list

To probably no one's surprise, Nick Saban is named to the 2021 Dodd Trophy watch list. The honor goes to the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity off the field.
The watch list consists of 17 coaches. Graduation rate, philanthropic work, and projected success this season are things taken into account when creating the list.
Saban won Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year back in 2014!
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 9:17 PM
