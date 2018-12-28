Clear
Saban Shares Superstitions Ahead of Orange Bowl Match Up

Friday during the Coaches Press Conference, Nick Saban opened up and even laughed.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 9:28 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Just one day separates Alabama and Oklahoma from meeting up at Hard Rock Stadium to see who will take home the Orange Bowl title. Friday, the head coaches from both teams sat down together to share some more insight with the media. Sooner's head coach Lincoln Riley and Tide head coach Nick Saban were asked if they had any superstitions before coaching in these games, and both guys shared their rituals. 

