SWAC honor caps Glass' historic AAMU career

If you’re not already familiar with Aqeel Glass, it’s not too late to start paying attention.

The star quarterback of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs has been since carving up defenses since 2017. While his first year on campus might not have been the most memorable, the Missouri native has made major strides every season since and by his junior year, he held the Bulldogs’ career passing touchdown record with 57.

“I had goals that I set out to accomplish when I got to A&M and I’ve done those things,” Glass said. “I’ve just been reflecting on it and just looking back and it’s been amazing.”

Glass’ collegiate career came to an end on Nov. 20, throwing for 450 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It was the fifth time this season he had thrown for over 400 yards.

His season was just as impressive, passing for over 3,500 yards and 36 touchdowns while leading the SWAC’s most powerful offense. On Monday his efforts were rewarded as Glass joined an elite group of athletes to repeat as SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. Though the grad student’s name will be the only one on the award, he said his teammates deserve just as much of the credit.

“Without them, I don’t get any passing yards. I don’t throw the ball 80 yards every time. I might throw it five yards and they might take it 80 or I might throw it 30 and they might take it 70,” he said. “They make all the plays for me … everybody has to do their job, you know, I just do mine and this season, our offense, we did our job better than anybody else in the conference.”

All in, Glass’ career will go down as one of the most decorated in school history -- passing for over 12,000 yards and surpassing 100 touchdowns while leading the school to a SWAC championship, the first HBCU National Championship and claiming countless awards along the way. It’s a legacy he’s proud to leave.

“If you’re at one of the big schools, you know, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, one of those, you’re relevant for two or three years,” Glass said. “Here, I’m able to leave my mark and be known as one of the greats for years to come. It’s just a huge honor and a blessing to have this opportunity.”

Though he’ll never suit up as a Bulldog again, Glass’ football career is far from over. Considered an NFL prospect, Glass said he plans to train for the draft in Atlanta -- really ramping things up over the next several months.

“All my dreams and goals that I have ever wanted to accomplish are in front of me so my life is in my own hands right now. It depends on how hard I work in the next five months,” Glass explained. “I have nobody to blame but myself if it doesn’t happen.”