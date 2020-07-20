'It's just a win-win situation': Alabama A&M Football coach backs SWAC plan

Another setback back for Alabama athletics came Monday as the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the postponement of all fall athletics.

Huntsville’s Alabama A&M is among the programs impacted.

A&M head football coach, Connell Maynor, said Monday night that he backs the conference’s decision.

"If we played football in the fall and we had one death, it wouldn't be worth it to me. If we had one person die from COVID because we're playing football, then it wouldn't be worth it,” he said.

Maynor, who’s been coaching at A&M since 2018, said he believes it’s “too dangerous” to play right now.

Under the SWAC's plan, most fall sports would play a "competitive schedule" during the spring. Football teams would play a seven-game schedule -- six games in conference and the option for one non-conference game.

Maynor says football players are used to making sacrifices and supports the plan because it benefits the fans.

"HBCU’s -- we have TV, but we don't have a lot of TV games and so therefore, they would be punished, they won't be able to come to the games,” he explained. "Now that we're pushed back into the spring, they gonna probably be able to come to the games and we have fans in the stands. No players really want to play without fans in the stands, so it's just a win-win situation for everybody.”