UPDATE: Police looking for passengers after SUV crashes into Huntsville home

Huntsville police and Huntsville fire are on scene after a SUV crashed into a home.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 11:39 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 12:49 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

UPDATE: Police say officers are looking for anyone who was inside the SUV when it crashed. They fled the scene and it is unknown if anyone inside the SUV was injured.

From earlier:

Huntsville police and Huntsville fire are on scene after a SUV crashed through the garage of a home.

Huntsville fire said no one was home when it happened. A fire investigator has called for an electrical inspector.

The crash happened at the home on Mastin Lake Drive, near its intersection with Fay Street, before 11 a.m. Monday.

