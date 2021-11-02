STARS Dancing for HEALS participant raises over $100K, donation efforts continue among several

STARS Dancing for HEALS is just two days away at the Von Braun Center.

The ballroom competition event raises money for HEALS Inc.

It's a non-profit organization in Huntsville that provides free health care for children in schools.

"This year we decided that mom would get on the dance floor for the children of HEALS," Ginger Harper said.

Ginger Harper and her Mother Barbara Murphy say they are both excited for Thursday.

Ginger who currently serves on the HEALS board has participated in the STARS Dancing for HEALS event twice before.

"When the idea came up for me to do the dancing and Ginger to raise the funds I jumped at it because I really wanted to see if I could participate and help," 2021 STAR Barbara Murphy said.

As a physician, Dr. Murphy says she understands the importance of children having access to healthcare.

"If we don't take care of children when they're young they're going to develop into adults who have health-related issues," Murphy said.

To try to avoid that HEALS or Health Establishments at Local Schools is currently serving thousands of local kids with free healthcare.

"It's about 4,000 because we also treat the family members of the children that we serve, but it's a good number, Ginger said. "It's a big reach."

The event on Thursday will allow the organization to be able to continue providing care to local children.

All of the STARS have spent months preparing with their instructor, all while raising money to give back.

Every dollar donated counts as 1 vote.

Barbara is at more than $100,000.

"There are 8 STARS who are participating and every one of them has worked really, really hard," Barbara said, adding the amount of work that goes into the event is amazing.

WAAY 31 Morning Anchor Megan Reyna and General Manager Mike Wright are the emcees of the event, which is sold out.

We'll have live coverage of the event on Thursday on WAAY 31.

There's still time to donate by voting for your favorite STAR.

You can do that by clicking here.