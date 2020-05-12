Memorial unveiled for fallen Huntsville STAC agent Billy Clardy III

Fallen STAC agent Billy Clardy III now has a brick next to his father at the Fallen Officers Memorial in Huntsville.
It was added during a ceremony today. Clardy was shot and killed during a drug investigation in December, 2019.
Clardy's wife and children, including his song Brandon Clardy were there Tuesday, as the memorial was revealed. Brandon is following in his father's footsteps. He is currently with Albertville Police. He said he is doing his best to continue his father's legacy.
"Pretty big shoes to fill, I don't think I'll be able to ever fill those," Brandon said. "But I definitely take pride in carrying on the Clardy name, I hope I can at least touch the surface of it."
At the ceremony, Calhoun Community College announced it is establishing a scholarship in Clardy's name. It will help students pursue a career in law enforcement.
