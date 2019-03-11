Showers Monday, strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday

A weak system will bring isolated to scattered showers to the Tennessee Valley Monday. There is some discrepancy between forecast models with today's rain. Some models bring widespread showers to the area Monday while other models push the bulk of the rain south of the WAAY-31 viewing area.

Expect widespread clearing Monday evening and into Tuesday morning. This clearing will allow for much cooler lows Tuesday morning but well above freezing.

The highest concern the next 5 days will be Wednesday evening through Thursday. Another cold front will usher in subtropical moisture. Isolated locations may see periods of heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding due to runoff from already saturated soils.

Besides flooding, thunderstorms will be possible for the Tennessee Valley that could become strong to severe Thursday morning and into the Thursday afternoon. Strong gusty winds are the most likely hazard but a quick spin-up is not out of the question at this time. These details will become clearer over the couple of days and the WAAY-31 StormTracker team will continue to follow this closely.