Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson and DeKalb counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

South central Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...

Central DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama...

* Until 145 PM CDT

* At 114 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Powell, or 8

miles north of Rainsville, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Scottsboro, Rainsville, Henagar, Sylvania, Powell, Section, Pisgah

and Dutton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.