Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville fire: Multiple units sent to structure fire Full Story
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson and DeKalb counties

This warning expires at 1:45 PM. Stay tuned for updates.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 1:35 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 1:36 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Central DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama...

* Until 145 PM CDT

* At 114 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Powell, or 8
miles north of Rainsville, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Scottsboro, Rainsville, Henagar, Sylvania, Powell, Section, Pisgah
and Dutton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 101°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Few Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 107°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events