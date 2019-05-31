Clear
SEC will now allow alcohol sales at sporting events

The Southeastern Conference announced on Friday it revised its policy on alcohol sales.

Posted: May 31, 2019 1:37 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 1:49 PM
Ashley Thusius

Under the revised policy, schools in the Conference now have the autonomy to decide whether or not they allow alcoholic beverages to be sold in athletics venues. The conference says in the past, SEC athletics programs were prohibited from selling alcohol in public areas of athletics venues.

The revised policy goes into effect on August 1, 2019. Fans at SEC games would be allowed to buy beer or wine, but there are a few rules. Alcoholic beverages cannot be sold in seating areas, the drinks have to be dispensed into cups and there will be a designated stop time for the sale of alcohol.

To see what the stop times are for each individual sport, click HERE.

