Alabama's Football Schedule
Sept. 5 vs. Southern Cal (Arlington)
Sept. 12 Georgia State
Sept. 19 UGA
Sept. 26 Kent State
Oct. 3 at Ole Miss
Oct. 10 at Arkansas
Oct. 17 Miss. State
Oct. 24 at Tennessee
Oct. 31 BYE
Nov. 7 at LSU
Nov. 14 UT-Martin
Nov. 21 Texas A&M
Nov. 28 Auburn
Auburn's Football Schedule
Sept. 5 Alcorn State
Sept. 12 vs North Carolina (at Atlanta)
Sept. 19 at Ole Miss
Sept. 26 Southern Miss
Oct. 3 Kentucky
Oct. 10 at Georgia
Oct. 17 Texas A&M
Oct. 24 BYE
Oct. 31, at Mississippi State
Nov. 7 Arkansas
Nov. 14 UMASS
Nov. 21 LSU
Nov. 28 at Alabama
This is the first time since 2002 both Tide and Tigers have an SEC opponent before the Iron Bowl.
Related Content
- SEC releases 2020 college football schedules
- Rocket City Trash Pandas Release 2020 Schedule
- SEC Media Days schedule announced
- North Alabama releases 2018 football schedule
- SEC announces schedule for 2018 SEC Media Days
- Auburn learns designations for 2020 SEC slate
- 2019 Preseason Top 25 College Football Rankings released
- 2017 College Football Awards Announced
- Wild day for SEC football day before championship game
- Georgia tops initial College Football Playoff rankings
Scroll for more content...