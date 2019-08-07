SEC releases 2020 college football schedules

Alabama's Football Schedule

Sept. 5 vs. Southern Cal (Arlington)

Sept. 12 Georgia State

Sept. 19 UGA

Sept. 26 Kent State

Oct. 3 at Ole Miss

Oct. 10 at Arkansas

Oct. 17 Miss. State

Oct. 24 at Tennessee

Oct. 31 BYE

Nov. 7 at LSU

Nov. 14 UT-Martin

Nov. 21 Texas A&M

Nov. 28 Auburn

Auburn's Football Schedule

Sept. 5 Alcorn State

Sept. 12 vs North Carolina (at Atlanta)

Sept. 19 at Ole Miss

Sept. 26 Southern Miss

Oct. 3 Kentucky

Oct. 10 at Georgia

Oct. 17 Texas A&M

Oct. 24 BYE

Oct. 31, at Mississippi State

Nov. 7 Arkansas

Nov. 14 UMASS

Nov. 21 LSU

Nov. 28 at Alabama

This is the first time since 2002 both Tide and Tigers have an SEC opponent before the Iron Bowl.