SEC ranked top selling conference for upcoming college football season

The SEC is the top selling conference for the upcoming college football season.
That's according to StubHub's third annual College Football Preview (Read more here). It breaks down insights on the top teams, best selling games and popular conferences.
Other top selling conferences include the Big 10, Big 12 and the ACC.
