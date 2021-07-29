Clear
SEC officially invites Texas, Oklahoma to join

Competition would begin in all sports in the 2025-26 academic year.

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 4:34 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 4:57 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Southeastern Conference issued this news release Thursday afternoon:

The Presidents and Chancellors of the Southeastern Conference on Thursday voted unanimously today to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the SEC effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey communicated the invitations to the respective presidents of the two universities following today’s videoconference meeting of the Conference’s Presidents and Chancellors. The meeting was convened after the two universities submitted separate requests for membership invitations to the SEC on Tuesday, July 27.

“Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas,” said Commissioner Sankey. “I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school’s membership interest.”

Today’s actions are in accordance with SEC Bylaw 3.1.2, which authorizes the Chief Executive Officers of the Conference to extend invitations for membership if at least three-fourths of its 14 member institutions vote to approve.

