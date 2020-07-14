SEC meets to talk fall sports and COVID-19

The Big Ten and PAC 12 are two power-five conferences choosing to only play conference games for fall sports, including football.

What does that mean for the SEC?

Athletic directors met Monday to discuss fall sports and Covid-19.

A year ago today started SEC media days in Birmingham.

One year later, we're still talking football just not in the way sports fans hope.

"This is a life reality we're dealing with," Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne said.

SEC athletic directors met for hours, but aren't ready to say if the schools will only play conference games, as the sports world navigates the coronavirus.

"We think it's wise to take as much time as possible making our decision, so that's exactly where we are," Byrne said.

Byrne added the conference is looking to make a decision at the of July.

"There will be some learning between now and then, but that doesn't mean a decision has to be made then, we can do what we've done for over a month and that's support the health of our student athletes," Byrne said.

Byrne said his focus is to play The Tide's season as scheduled. The first game against USC is already a no-go since the Trojans are in the PAC 12.

To keep the rest of the season intact, Byrne said football fans should wear masks and practice social distancing.

"We're all a part of this, that's the message, we are an incredible region, an incredible nation that has an interest in college football," Byrne said. "We are going to have to be healthy to support that opportunity this fall."