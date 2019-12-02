Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

SEC fines Auburn $250,000 after fans rush field vs Alabama

MGN Online
MGN Online

It’s the school’s fourth violation of the league’s policy prohibiting fan access to the field or court.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 12:18 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference has fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the field celebrating an Iron Bowl victory.

It’s the school’s fourth violation of the league’s policy prohibiting fan access to the field or court. The SEC announced the fine Monday, two days after fans almost completely covered the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium following the 11th-ranked Tigers’ 48-45 win over No. 9 Alabama.

Auburn was fined for celebrations after the 2013 Iron Bowl that ended with the “Kick-Six” and after the 2017 upset of No. 1 Alabama that clinched the Southeastern Conference Western Division title.

Fans also stormed the basketball court at Auburn Arena after an upset of Kentucky in 2016.

The SEC fines start at $50,000 for a first offense and go up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent violations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events