SEC fans predict who's going to win tournament

First day in Nashville for the SEC Tournament as both Auburn and Alabama fight to stay alive in the post season. The teams are preparing for their opponents and the fans are preparing to cheer their favorite teams to victory. WAAY 31 wanted to catch up with some fans outside Bridgestone Arena to see who they were pulling for, who they thought would win, and why they thought that team would come out on top.

Auburn alumni Scott Hardy's answer to who he wants to win the SEC Tournament: "Well as an Auburn fan obviously I'm going in to it hoping the Tigers can come out victorious, but obviously you have in the bottom portion of the bracket Tennessee and Kentucky, so I think one of those two teams will hopefully have a chance to go against Auburn in the finals."

One of Alabama's young fans, Ryleigh Clayton, said she's pulling for Alabama because they always win and she likes that about them. "My dad does and I kind of like him too, number two on the Alabama basketball team," she's talking about her favorite player, Hazel Green grad Kira Lewis Jr.

A couple of Tennessee fans answer when asked what is was like to have a team to cheer on that's consistently doing well.

"It's wonderful to have a team you can be proud of and that you can root for. No trouble, good members of the community and good representatives of the university," Steve Prinz said.

Prinz's wife Helen also had this to say when asked about Tennessee, "and they really love each other and they share with each other and we are just you know proud of them and however far they go, but I truly believe they can go all the way."

Lastly, we found a resident of Nashville who came to the games today and asked him what is was like to have the SEC Tournament in his city.

"It brings a lot of money to the communtiy, and you know a lot of tourists and stuff. You know it's fun because a lot of us get to come out and see the people and you know they get to see Nashville," Edward Adams said. "A lot of them think Nashville is just country, but there's a lot of stuff in Nashville and you know just come out here and foudn out and see."

Adams also recommended that everyone who comes to Nashville go out and eat because they have some of the best restaurants in this city.

WAAY 31 will bring you more updates from Bridgestone Arena in the coming days.