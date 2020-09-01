SEC Prime Time games announced

Here are the kickoff times on CBS the SEC announced Tuesday.

Sept. 26 – Mississippi State at LSU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Oct. 3 – Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Oct. 17 – Georgia at Alabama, 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT

Oct. 31 – LSU at Auburn, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Nov. 7 – Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville), 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

Nov. 14 – Alabama at LSU, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT

Dec. 19 – SEC Football Championship Game, time TBD

Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson, along with reporter Jamie Erdahl, are CBS Sports’ lead college football announce team. Gene Steratore will again serve as the Rules Analyst.

Additional kickoff times for early season games to be televised by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network will be announced soon.