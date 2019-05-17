The non-profit company that administers the SAT says it will now issue an "adversity score" to everyone who takes it.

Some SAT tutors told WAAY 31 students should be more than just a number when it comes to applying for school. They say they're not sure how this will help.

"The more they overthink the plumbing, the easier it is to stop up the works," said Jay Graham, an SAT and ACT tutor.

Graham has been an SAT tutor for more than 10 years, and says he's on the fence about the new addition to the test.

The College Board, which administers the SAT, says an adversity score will reflect a student's social and economic background.

The score is based on a scale of 1 to 100. A score of 50 is average and a score above 50 reflects hardships.

"Trying to boil someone's socioeconomic and academic background down to a 2-digit number and then keep that number secret from the student and their parents, that is bound to face many ethical and legal challenges before we see its final version," said Graham.

Graham said he doesn't think the addition will help with diversity. He says colleges need to look at what the student does, beyond the school grounds.

"Is there evidence in the student's packet of who they are and what they do?" he said.

A father of two told WAAY 31 he agrees with the new addition. He said some students need something to boost their chances of going to their dream schools.

"You get three chances to take it, but some people may not score well," said Jansen Bell.

Graham said, in the end, parents and students shouldn't be worried.

"They are not placement tests, they're not aptitude tests, they do not judge someone's worth as a human being, and they not even an academic style test," said Graham.

The new score will be a part of a pilot program starting with 50 colleges and universities. The College Board hopes this will be added to even more schools after 2020.

Students and their parents will only see their SAT scores, not the adversity score. That number will only be made available to to the college.