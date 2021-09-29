Another high tech company breaks ground in the Rocket City

The Rocket City will soon be home to a major expansion for Special Aerospace Services (SAS) bringing dozens of high technology jobs to the city.

“Choosing Huntsville was a very strategic decision. We looked at several states and Alabama was the

clear winner down-select,” said Heather Bulk, SAS co-founder, president, and CEO.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey attended the groundbreaking Wednesday, joining other state economic developers and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle in welcoming the company to North Alabama.

According to Ivey, Bulk is one of the first businesswomen to leverage HB 192, which creates a new jobs credit for underrepresented businesses and provides incentives for new and existing businesses looking to expand into rural areas.

“Colorado-based SAS is a valuable addition to the dynamic roster of nimble and highly competent

aerospace businesses in Alabama’s 'Rocket City,'” Governor Ivey said. “I know that SAS will find a

welcoming home in Huntsville, where it can harness the technical know-how and leverage the

partnerships it needs to grow and thrive.”

SAS says this expansion is part of the company’s strategy to expedite its strategic, tactical,

manufacturing, logistics, and R&D activities.

“This expansion to Huntsville demonstrates the confidence and appreciation for the workforce talent

that is here, the diversity of Cummings Research Park, and our continued mission to support our nation

in all things space and defense,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

SAS will begin building a 55,000-square-foot facility to house federal services, research, and special activities, as well as an engineering and training space, high bay assembly, advanced manufacturing, and research bays.

“We are very excited to have SAS as the newest tenant in Cummings Research Park as they build The

Campus,” said Erin Koshut, the Park’s Executive Director. “This company brings exceptional expertise

and aerospace leadership to our community. We are also thrilled that they see the importance of

inspiring and supporting our future STEM workforce, especially in their close neighbors at Columbia High

School, located just down the road from their site. We look forward to seeing this development take

shape in the coming weeks and months ahead.”