Ryker's Rainbow selected as Subaru's Share the Love Event hometown charity

One Madison County couple is sharing hope and support with other families after losing a child during the final stage of pregnancy.

Their mission is now being recognized on a bigger platform. Each year, Subaru selects a Share the Love Event: Hometown Charity, and this year, Ryker's Rainbow was selected.

“It's a really great way for us to share Ryker's Rainbow and the story of Ryker,” said Lacey Schoff.

WAAY31 first shared with you the story of Ryker's Rainbow back in June. In 2020, at 37 weeks pregnant, Lacey Schoff and her husband Hans lost their son Ryker.

Fast forward to today, and the couple says Ryker's light hasn’t stopped shining.

“He has guided us and shown us the way the whole time, and all we have to do is implement,” said Lacey Schoff.

Ryker's Rainbow is a source for couples grieving the loss of their child. In Ryker's honor, the family brings bereavement boxes to local hospitals, so couples who lost their child don’t have to leave empty-handed.

“This is truly his work, and we are just the hands and feet,” said Lacey Schoff.

Landers McLarty Subaru is now helping the family spread the message of hope and support.

“We want to spread awareness on child loss to the community, and it doesn’t have to be a heavy subject,” said Lacey Schoff.

Starting Thursday, shoppers can buy or lease a new Subaru and select Ryker's Rainbow as their supporting charity.

"This year's dates are Nov. 18 to Jan. 3," said Carmelita Iglesias, director of marketing for Landers McLarty Subaru.

"Once you’ve dipped your card in our dip jar, you can grab a present under the tree that represents how many dips you did,” said Lacey Schoff. “One dip gives a candle to a family, two dips will offer sibling support to families and three dips is a custom ceramic memory plate.”

Presents under the tree are all pieces of the family's bereavement boxes, so you can be a part of supporting other families.

“Today, we have donated over 200 bereavement boxes not just to partner hospitals but families across the country,” said Lacey Schoff.

While the Schoffs expand on their mission and celebrate being Subaru's Share the Love Event's hometown charity, they also have something just as big to recognize.

“We are expecting a little boy in March, and when we think of this little boy, we also think of Ryker, because we know he had his hand in it as he continues to shine a light on us as a family,” said Lacey Schoff.

Click here to visit the Ryker's Rainbow website and donate.